A comprehensive analysis of the Esoteric Testing Market 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in esoteric testing market to 2024 by product type (infectious diseases testing, endocrinology testing, oncology testing, immunology testing, genetic testing, toxicology testing, neurology testing, and others), technology (chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), mass spectrometry, real time – PCR, flow cytometry, radioimmunoassay, and others), end user (independent & reference laboratories and hospital laboratories), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW).

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the esoteric testing market looks promising with opportunities in the independent and reference laboratories and hospital laboratories. The esoteric testing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing burden of infectious diseases, rising demand for early disease detection using specialized diagnostic tests, growing awareness of personalized medicine, and increasing funding and research grants for the development of innovative esoteric tests.

Different types of test are performed to detect the disease, such as infectious diseases testing, endocrinology testing, oncology testing, immunology testing, genetic testing, toxicology testing, and neurology testing. Infectious diseases is the largest segment of the esoteric testing market.

Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), mass spectrometry, real time – PCR, flow cytometry, and radioimmunoassay, are the major techniques of the esoteric testing market.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing number of research activities in healthcare, growing investment in healthcare by major market players, and increasing patient population suffering from chronic diseases.

Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, Opko Health, Miraca, Myriad Genetics, Sonic Healthcare, Primary Health Care, Healthscope, Foundation Medicine, ACM Laboratories, Arup Laboratories, Fulgent Genetics, Invitae, Mayo Medical Laboratories, and Spectra Laboratories are among the major players of esoteric testing.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the esoteric testing market by product type, technology, end user, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Esoteric Testing Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" .The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes a forecast for the esoteric testing market by product type, technology, end user, and region as follows:

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Infectious Diseases Testing

Endocrinology Testing

Oncology testing

Immunology Testing

Genetic Testing

Toxicology Testing

Neurology Testing

Others

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Mass Spectrometry

Real Time – PCR

Flow Cytometry

Radioimmunoassay

Others

By End User [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Independent and Reference Laboratories

Hospital Laboratories

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan

ROW Brazil

