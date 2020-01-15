Bio-Plasticizer Market forecast 2019-2024 available in the latest report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in bio-plasticizer market to 2024 by material type (ESBO, citrates, castor oil, succinic acid, and others), end use industry (packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, wires & cables, building & construction, flooring and walls, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the www.lucintel.com/bio-pla…arket.aspx market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging material, medical device, consumer goods, wire & cable, and building & construction industries. The bio-plasticizer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are stringent norms & regulations and increasing demand for eco-friendly plasticizers for various applications.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/bio-pla…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, ESBO, citrates, castor oil, and succinic acid are the major material type. Within the bio-plasticizer market, packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, wires & cables, and building & construction are the major end use industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising demand for consumer goods, medical materials, and wires and cables in developing countries, such as China and India.

DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A., Lanxess AG, Polyone Corporation, Bioamber Inc., Danisco Us Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, Matrica SPA, Myriant Corporation, and Vertellus Specialties Inc.

are among the major manufacturers of bio-plasticizers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the bio-plasticizer market by end use industry, material type, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled " Bio-Plasticizer Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the bio-plasticizer market by end use industry, material type, and region as follows:

By Material Type: [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

ESBO

Citrates

Castor Oil

Succinic Acid

Others

By End Use Industry: [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Packaging Materials

Medical Devices

Consumer Goods

Wires & Cables

Building & Construction

Others

By Region: [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

The United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Rest of the World

More than 150-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.