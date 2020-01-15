3D Printing Metal Marketforecast 2019-2024 made possible by top research firm

Trends, opportunities and forecast in 3D printing metal market to 2024 by form (powder and filament), material type (titanium, nickel, stainless steel, aluminum, and others), end use industry( aerospace & defense, automotive, medical & dental, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World)

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the 3D printing metal market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, automotive, and medical & dental industries. The 3D printing metal market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 32% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are adoption of 3D printing in new applications, expiry of patents for selective laser sintering, and mass customization.

In this market, titanium, nickel, stainless steel, and aluminum are the major materials used in 3D printing metal market. Titanium is the largest segment for 3D printing metal.

Within the 3D printing metal market, aerospace & defense, automotive, and medical & dental are the major end use industries. Aerospace & defense is the largest segment for the 3D printing metal market.

Powder and filament are the major forms of the 3D printing metal market.

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high demand for 3D printing metal from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries.

3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, EOS gmbh Electro Optical Systems, Voxeljet AG, GKN Plc, Sandvik AB, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Renishaw Plc, Hoganas AB, LPW Technology, and Optomec Inc. are among the major manufacturers of 3D printing metal.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the 3D printing metal market by material type, end use industry, form, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled " 3D Printing Metal Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the 3D printing metal market by material type, end use industry, form, and region as follows:

By Form: [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Powder

Filament

By Material Type: [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Titanium

Nickel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Others

By End Use Industry: [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Others

By Region: [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

The United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Rest of the World

