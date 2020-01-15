Growth Opportunities in the Low Migration Ink Market interpreted by a new report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in low migration ink market to 2024 by process (gravure, flexography, off-set, and digital), end use industry (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World)

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the low migration ink market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. The low migration ink market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing government regulations for packaging and labeling and rising demand for lightweight packaging for food and beverages.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/low-mig…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, gravure, flexography, off-set, and digital are the major process types of the low migration ink market.

Within the low migration ink market, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics are the major end use industries. Food & beverages is the largest end use segment for low migration ink.

Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing demand for low migration ink from the end use industries, such as food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Sun Chemical Corporation, Iegwerk Druckfarben, Toyo Ink Europe, Flint, Agfa-Gevaert, Altana, Hubergroup Deutschland, Epple Druckfarben, Inx International Ink, and Zeller+Gmelin are among the major manufacturers of low migration ink.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the low migration ink market by process, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Low Migration Ink Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the low migration ink market by process, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Process [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Gravure

Flexography

Off-Set

Digital

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World