In-mold labels Market is projected to reach $3.23 billion, at a CAGR of 4.54% according to global forecast to 2020

[223 Pages Report] In-Mold Labels Market report categorizes the global market by Technology (Injection Molding, Extrusion, and Thermoforming), Material, Printing Technology (Flexographic, Offset, & Gravure), Printing inks, End Use (Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables) & By Region.

According to the new market research report "In-mold labels Market by Technology (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Thermoforming), Material (PP, PE, ABS, PVC, Others), Printing Technology (Flexographic, Offset, Gravure), Printing inks, End Use (Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Automotive) - Forecast to 2020", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the in-mold labels market is projected to grow from USD 2.58 Billion in 2015 to USD 3.23 Billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 4.54%.



The market growth is due to the increasing technological advancements leading to cost-efficient manufacturing processes and increasing awareness among the consumers about the sustainable labels and their pace of adopting the products. Growing food & beverage industry also provides an opportunity to the market to grow further, especially in the emerging Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions.



Polypropylene (PP) to gain maximum traction during the forecast period



Polypropylene is a raw material used in the manufacture of in-mold labels, which is extremely versatile as a plastic material. It can be used in a wide range of plastic containers and labels.

They can be softened sufficiently to bond with other polymers, hence reducing the need for other additives. Because of superior characteristics, performance, and low cost compared to other polymers and resins, PP fibers are widely used in this industry and dominate the in-mold labels market.

It is used in packaging and labeling of various consumer and industrial products such as foods, cosmetics, hand tags, bar code labels, retail labels, and no label look.



Food & beverage sector contributes maximum market share



The demand from the food & beverage sector is expected to experience a higher growth rate, mainly because of the growing demand for packaged and branded products, and consumer awareness toward the authenticity of the product. Beverage manufacturers are widely using in-mold labels on bottles owing to technological advancements such as injection molding, thermoforming, and extrusion blow molding that offers cost-effective solutions.



North America to play a key role in the market for in-mold labels



On the basis of key regions, the market for in-mold labels is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The European region held the largest share among all the regions in 2014.

This is mainly due to increasing demand for in-mold labels from France and Germany due to the increasing manufacturing output, rising income and consumption level, and growing demand for effective and efficient labeling solutions.



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the in-mold labels market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overview, products & services, key strategies, new product & technology launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreement, joint ventures, and recent developments associated with the market for in-mold labels.



The key players in the in-mold labels market are CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), Coveris Holding S.A.

(U.S.), Cenveo, Inc. (U.S.), Fuji Seal International, Inc. (Japan), Multicolor Corporation (U.S.), EVCO Plastics (U.S.), Inland Label & Marketing Services, LLC (U.S.), and Innovia Films Ltd.

(U.K.).



