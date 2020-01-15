A2P SMS Market discussed in a new research report

A2P SMS Market Size – Industry Size, Growth, Share, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The detailed market intelligence report on the Global A2P SMS Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global A2P SMS Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

A2P SMS Market 2019-2025: Forecasts by Application (Pushed content services, Customer relationship management services, Promotional campaigns, Interactive services, Other), Leading manufacturer and Regional Market: Global Industry overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2025

The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show significant growth in Global A2P SMS Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilization of A2P SMS product.

A2P SMS Market Top Players like:

Syniverse Technologies, LLC

AMD Telecom S.A.

FortyTwo Telecom AB

mBlox, Inc.

Ogangi Corporation

Silverstreet BV

Tanla Solutions Ltd.

Symsoft AB

Angkor Data Communications Group Co. Ltd.

Optimizer International Group, Inc.

Other

A2P SMS Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Traditional & Managed Messaging Services

• Cloud API Messaging Platform

By Application

• Pushed Content Services

• Interactive Services

• Promotional Campaigns

• CRM Services

• Other Services

By Business Model

• Small and Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

By Vertical

• Travel & Transport

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Others

