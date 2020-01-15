INDUSTRY 4.0 Market will grow at a CAGR of above 15.1% by 2025 according to a new research report

The ‘ INDUSTRY 4.0 market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players.

The research study provides market introduction, INDUSTRY 4.0 market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, INDUSTRY 4.0 market size forecast, market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures.

Global Industry 4.0 Market valued approximately USD 66.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Report: www.reportocean.com/industr…t_id=35643

In the INDUSTRY 4.0 Market, some of the major companies are:

ABB Ltd.

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

General Electric Company

Denso Group

Microsoft Corporation

The report consists of various chapters and company profiling is a major among them. Company profiling garners business intelligence and track key elements of a business, such as:

Company Background

Product Categories

Competitive Landscape

Financial Results (Subject to availability)

Media Monitoring

Customized Section

INDUSTRY 4.0 Market: Insights

The Industry 4.0 Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace.

Industry 4.0 is the integrated system consisting of automation tools, robotics control, and big data analytics for the effective production and operation in the manufacturing industries. It increases asset performance, material usage, technology usage, and other industrial process involved in the industries.

The system ensures data integrity, interoperability, insights, and control & visibility to the user.

Surging adoption of industrial internet, escalating focus on efficiency & cost of production leading to digitization and rise in the adoption of automation for quality production are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, leveraging big data analytics for cyber security is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future.

Further, Industry 4.0 offers several benefits such as improved productivity, improved efficiency, increased knowledge sharing & collaborative working, highly flexible & agile, better customer experience and so on. With these benefits demand for Industry 4.0 is increasing across the globe.

However, lack of cost -benefit analysis, high initial investment and limited availability of skilled workforce are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Industry 4.0 Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising adoption of various technological advancements and increasing demand for IoT and cloud-based computing in the region.

Europe is estimated to grow at sluggish growth rate in the global Industry 4.0 market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to constantly increasing industrialization across the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The Global INDUSTRY 4.0 Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

By Component:



Hardware

Software

Service



By Technology:



Robots & Smart Controller

Machine Learning

Internet of Things



By End-User:



Aerospace

Automotive

Energy & Power

Logistics

Others

Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape - Sales, Market Share, Geographical Presence, Business Segments

• Product Benchmarking.

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global INDUSTRY 4.0 Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Questions answered in the INDUSTRY 4.0 market research report:

1. What is INDUSTRY 4.0?

2. What is the global INDUSTRY 4.0 market size?

3. What are the market driving factors behind the global INDUSTRY 4.0 market?

4. What are the market trends and forecast for the global INDUSTRY 4.0 market?

5. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global INDUSTRY 4.0 market segmentation by product?

6. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global INDUSTRY 4.0 market segmentation by connectivity technology?

7. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global INDUSTRY 4.0 market segmentation by application?

8. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global INDUSTRY 4.0 market segmentation by geography?

9. Which are the major global INDUSTRY 4.0 manufacturers?

10. Which are the major global INDUSTRY 4.0 companies?

Note: This table of contents is part of a published report. As per client requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or 'country-based' analysis can be provided as a part of paid customization.

Key highlights and important features of the Report:

Overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global INDUSTRY 4.0 Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Explore about Sales data of key players of the global INDUSTRY 4.0 Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the INDUSTRY 4.0 Market.

Explore about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region.

Describe INDUSTRY 4.0 Market Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Research Methodology:

We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term.

Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.



Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study.

We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers.

During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global INDUSTRY 4.0 Market:

