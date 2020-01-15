Product Stewardship Market to 2023 – growing steady at 8.0% CAGR and projected to reach US$ 1143 million

The Product Stewardship Market delivers comprehensive overview of the global market along with the market elements such as market drivers, trends, challenges and restraints.

Browse and In-depth Table of Content on “Product Stewardship Market”

The Product Stewardship Market is projected to grow from US$ 777 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,143 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2018 to 2023. Growing awareness among organizations to ensure health and safety of their employees and environment protection, increasing requirement of enterprises to publicize their environmental, health, and safety initiatives, and complying with various environmental regulations and government guidelines are projected to drive the growth of the market across the globe.

The Europe Product Stewardship Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of product stewardship solutions and services in countries such as Germany and the UK.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)

To determine and forecast the product stewardship market based on type, organization size, and region from 2018 to 2023, and analyze various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall product stewardship industry

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and new product launches & product enhancements and Research & Development (R&D) activities in the market

To profile the key market players, provide their comparative analysis based on business overviews, regional presence, product offerings, business strategies, and key financials, and illustrate the competitive landscape of the market

Top key Players in the ”Product Stewardship Market”

Verisk 3E Company (US)

Enviance (US)

CGI (Canada)

Enablon (US)

Gensuite (US)

SAP (Germany)

thinkstep (UK)

UL Wercs (US)

Sphera (US)

ERM Group (UK)

Enhesa (US)

ProcessMAP (US)

SiteHawk (US)

Velocity EHS (US)

Intelex (Canada)

Cority (Canada)

Anthesis (UK)

Covestro (Germany)

Pace Analytical (US)

Wood Group (UK)

Phylmar Group (US)

Yordas Group (UK)

Scout Environmental (US)

Arcadis (Netherlands)

