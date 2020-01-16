Huge demand of Electric AC Motors Market 2020 predicted to witness sustainable evolution over 2027

The "Global Electric AC Motors Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the Electric AC motors market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

The Electric AC Motors market to Electric AC Motors sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Electric AC Motors market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Electric AC motors are used in various functionalities such as machine tools, household appliances, HVAC, vehicles, and industrial among others. The electric AC motors are used for industrialized applications such as conversion of power from electrical to mechanical.

Single phase electric AC motors are small in size, and mostly used for minor power conversion such as fans, refrigerators, hair dryers, washing machine, and mixers among others. Growing automation in various industrial processes, increasing demand for electric AC motor operated household appliances, low manufacturing cost, durability, and growing use in HVAC applications are the factors responsible for the growth of the electric AC motors market.

Leading companies profiled in the report include ABB Limited, AMETEK.Inc, ASMO CO.LTD., Baldor Electric Company, Franklin Electric, Johnson Electric, Kirloskar Electric Company, Mordor Intelligence, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG

The increasing awareness regarding the use of the growing adoption of electric vehicles and energy-efficient motors are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

However, the motors with high power generate extensive vibration, strain, and heating during their functioning, which are the elements restraining the growth of the market. The Increase in HVAC installations and rise in construction activities, especially in the developing economies, further accelerates the adoption of electric AC motors.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Electric AC Motors industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global Electric AC motors market is segmented on the basis of type, applications. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as induction AC motors, synchronous AC motors.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as automotive, agriculture, residential, commercial, industrial, others.

The Electric AC Motors market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM).

The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

