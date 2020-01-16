SDN Orchestration Market recent trends, developments technology and growth overview to 2027 available in the latest report

The report aims to provide an overview of SDN orchestration market with detailed market segmentation by component, organization size, end user, and geography. The global SDN orchestration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Software-defined networking (SDN) orchestration is the ability to program automated behaviors in a network to coordinate required networking hardware and software elements to support applications and services. The application or service then uses SDN orchestration technology to provide the service.

The robust demand for cloud services and automation of networks are key factors driving the growth of the SDN orchestration market during the forecast period.The growth of the SDN orchestration market is due to driving factors such as demand for cloud services, server virtualization, and data center consolidation. Automation of networks and an increase in network infrastructure further propel the growth of the SDN orchestration market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, increased security concerns may hamper market growth. With the development and deployment of analytics applications, the SDN orchestration market is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the market players.

Some of the leading players in global market are Anuta Networks International LLC, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Netcracker (NEC Corp), Qualitest Group, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Zymr, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global SDN orchestration market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services.

On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global SDN orchestration market based on various segments.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The SDN orchestration market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting SDN orchestration market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the SDN orchestration market in these regions.

