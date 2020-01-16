Identity as a Service Market prognosticated to perceive a thriving growth to 2027 according to a new research report

Identity as a Service Industry Study on various factors such as Competition, Regional Growth, Segmentation, and Market Size by Value and Volume. This research also explores Business models, Key Strategies and Growth opportunities in upcoming years of Identity as a Service market.

Identity as a service is most prevalent in organizations because it is more feasible in terms of management and cost. Increasing adoption of IoT and the explosion of the number of IoT based solutions triggered the growth of the identity as a service market.

The number of industry verticals such as education, BSFI, IT and telecom, retails business, and others are adopting the digital enterprise models that drive the growth of the identity as a service market.

The data protection laws and growing demand for cloud-based security solutions and services are the major factors driving the growth of identity as a service market. The identity as a service is a cloud-based solution for identity and access management.

These methods allow all the users, such as customers, employees, and third parties, to more securely access sensitive information both on and off-premises. This type of authentication adopts by the large and medium-sized enterprises that drive the demand for the identity as a service market.

Increasing penetration of cloud computing in the IT and telecom sector is a rising demand for more efficient identity management service for securing their clouds.

This factor propels the growth of identity as a service market.

The reports cover key developments in the Identity as a Service market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The market payers from Identity as a Service market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Identity as a Service market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

CA Technologies

Capgemini

Google

HCL

IBM

JumpCloud

Microsoft

Onelogin

Oracle

Ping Identity

The "Global Identity as a Service Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Identity as a Service market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

The global Identity as a Service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Identity as a Service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global identity as a service market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented as provisioning, single sign-on, advanced authentication, directory services, password management.

On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-size enterprises.

On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, education, energy and utilities, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail and consumer goods, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Identity as a Service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Identity as a Service Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Identity as a Service market based on the type and application.

It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Identity as a Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Identity as a Service Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Identity as a Service Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Identity as a Service Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Identity as a Service Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.