Smoke Evacuation System Market discussed in a new research report

The Smoke Evacuation System market 2019 examines the global Smoke Evacuation System market from a competitive outlook as well. Top Key Players of Smoke Evacuation System are mentioned and a detailed competitive profile is presented for each of them.

2019 Research Report on Global Smoke Evacuation System Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Smoke Evacuation System industry.

Key Players: CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Ethicon (US), ErbeElektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), I.C Medical (US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products Inc (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Pall Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), and Deroyal (US).

“The smoke evacuation systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.”

The global smoke evacuation systems market is projected to reach USD 223 million by 2024 from USD 162 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The adoption of smoke evacuation systems is growing across major healthcare markets mainly due to increased product availability of smoke evacuation systems, rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, expansion in the target patient population needing surgical procedures, and wider acceptance and availability of relevant operating room protocols and guidelines for smoke evacuation.

“Smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period”

On the basis of product, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into smoke evacuating systems, smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuation pencils & wands, smoke-evac fusion products shrouds, smoke evacuation tubings, and accessories. The smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption among healthcare facilities and its significant usage due to the safety benefits of creating a healthier environment for surgeons, nurses, technologists, and surgical teams.

“Hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth of all end users in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period”

On the basis of end user, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cosmetic surgery centers, dental clinics, and veterinary healthcare providers.

The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period due to the large target population aiming for surgical treatments. Moreover, factors such as the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries MIS, especially in hospital settings; developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle Eastern countries; growing geriatric population; and favorable government policies and recommendations for the use of smoke evacuation systems in hospitals are likely to propel market growth.

“Laparoscopic surgeries segment is expected to witness the highest growth of all applications in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period.”

On the basis of applications, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into medical aesthetic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, open general surgeries, and orthopedic surgeries. The laparoscopic surgeries segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

factors such as the advantages associated with laparoscopic procedures over conventional open surgery and the need to improve the working environment in the operating room are expected to drive market growth.

“Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period”

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as bypass heart procedures coupled with the rising target population; improvements in healthcare systems; rising medical tourism; increasing government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure; and the increasing number of hospitals.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 -31%, Tier 2 - 49%, and Tier 3 -20%

By Designation: C-level - 28%, Director-level - 19%, and Others - 53%

C-level - 28%, Director-level - 19%, and Others - 53% By Region: North America- 31%,Europe - 33%, APAC -19%, and RoW - 17%

