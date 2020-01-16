Procurement as a Service Market explores overview, growth factors, demand and trends forecast to 2024

ReportsWeb newly added the Global Procurement as a Service Market Report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the Market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast in the coming years.
Global Procurement as a Service Market Growth 2019-2024
Procurement as a service is an outsourced procurement model that combines technology, staff, and expertise to handle a portion, if not all, of your organization’s procurement function. Technology helps them see what you’re spending money on, and where you will likely be able to find savings.
It helps them choose the categories for sourcing and assign category experts to handle purchasing for those categories. It relies on technology to do the sourcing and procurement, track purchases and payments and handles three-way matching to make sure you’re only paying for what you get, and that you get the everything you’re supposed to when you’re supposed to.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, WNS, Infosys, Accenture, HCL Technologies, Capgemini, Proxima, Wipro, Genpact, GEP, Xchanging (DXC Technology), Aegis, CA Technologies, Corbus, TCS
This study considers the Procurement as a Service (PaaS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Strategic Sourcing
Spend Management
Category Management
Process Management
Contract Management
Transactions Management
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Manufacturing
BFSI
Retail and Consumer Goods
IT and Telecom
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Procurement as a Service (PaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Procurement as a Service (PaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) by Players
4 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
