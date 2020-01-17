360Quadrants releases a list of the top players in the electronic health records software market

360Quadrants covers 100+ companies in the Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software spaces and places the top 73 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Software helps store and view patient health information from multiple sources centrally. With EHR solutions, healthcare professional can quickly understand patient histories and maintain efficient and real-time communication regarding patients’ health and treatment plans.

EHR helps improve all the aspects of healthcare and patient care, including safety, effectiveness, patient-centeredness, communication, education, timeliness, efficiency, and equity. It minimizes costs through decreased paperwork, improved safety, and reduction of the duplication of testing.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Electronic Health Records Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Allscripts Healthcare Llc, Athenahealth Inc, and Greenway Health sharing space as Innovators.

360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in Electronic Health Records Software.

360Quadrants also lists the 20 best companies in the Electronic Health Records Software space.

Electronic Health Records Software Quadrant Highlights

360Quadrants covers 56 companies in the Electronic Health Records Software space and places the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

360Quadrants recognizes Epic Systems Corporation, Nxgn Management Llc, General Electric Company, Webpt, Cerner Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc, Eclinicalworks Llc, Practice Fusion, and AdvancedMD as Visionary Leaders; Allscripts Healthcare Llc, Athenahealth Inc, Greenway Health, Medhost, and Cantata Health as Innovators; DrChrono, TherapyNotes Llc., Intersystems Corporation, Azalea Health, CentralReach Llc, and ClinicSource as Dynamic Differentiators; and CureMD Healthcare, Nextech, OfficeAlly Inc, BestNotes, and Welligent Inc as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Electronic Health Records Software comparisons between vendors.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank vendors of Electronic Health Records Software involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 25 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria.

The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.