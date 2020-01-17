Current research: Laminating Adhesive Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities and forecast in laminating adhesive market to 2024 by application (flexible packaging, industrial, and automotive), technology (solvent-based, solvent-less, and water-based), resin (polyurethane and acrylic), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World)

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the laminating adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the flexible packaging, industrial, and automotive applications. The laminating adhesive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing urban population along with growing pharmaceutical and consumer durable industries.

In this market, solvent-based, solvent-less, and water-based are the major technology types. Solvent-based laminating adhesive is the largest technology type.

Within the laminating adhesive market, flexible packaging, industrial, and automotive are the major applications.

Polyurethane and acrylic are the major resin type segments of the laminating adhesive market.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growing demand from the packaging industry.

Henkel, The DowDuPont Chemical Company, Coim, Bostik, The 3M Company, Ashland Inc., H.B. Fuller, Vimasco Corporation, L.D.

Davis, and Flint Group are among the major manufacturers of laminating adhesives

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the laminating adhesive market by application, technology, resin, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Laminating Adhesive Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the laminating adhesive market by application, technology, resin, and region as follows:

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Flexible Packaging

Industrial

Automotive

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Solvent-based

Solvent-less

Water-based

By Resin [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Polyurethane

Acrylic

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

