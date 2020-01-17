Global Theme Park Vacation Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Global Theme Park Vacation Market 2019- Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2026

Growing travel and tourism industry has encouraged people from different parts of the world to enjoy traveling which includes adventure, fun activity and entertainment. The overall spending pattern for the consumers is shifting from durable goods to travel.

People are now giving preference to experience-based vacation over others. The theme park is an outdoor facility where people can enjoy their day in various rides, shows and entertainment activities.

These parks are designed considering a central theme or a group of themes and charges a pay-one-price admission fee to a visitor. The definition of the theme park according to the International Association Amusement Parks and Attractions is a park known for its prolific use of costumes, food, retail stores or rides.

Theme parks are not only focusing on the entertainment part alone, in order to attract kids, but they are also providing edutainment services as well. Entertainment combined with education on conservation of nature or animals can boost the traveling experience as well as create awareness amongst the tourists, which could be advantageous in the future.

Stringent rules from the government authorities are hindering the growth of the theme-based parks. However, more investments from various sectors are going to boost the industry during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Segmentation

The global market for theme park vacation is growing and expanding at a rapid pace. Investors are showing interest in setting up the parks as it has the capability to draw tourists, thus boosting the economy.

Segmentation analysis is a way of understanding the market's strengths and weaknesses, which are crucial for any decision-making process. The theme park vacation market is segmented into type, age group, traveler type, and sales channel.

By type, the market is bifurcated into a water park, adventure park, children's play park, and others. Depending on the age group, the market is segmented into baby boomers, generation X, millennials, and generation Z.

By traveler type, it is segregated into solo and group. By sales channel, it is classified into an online channel and direct channel.

Regional Overview

The region-based analysis helps in identifying the growth possibilities of different regions. The market is segmented into several major regions.

North American and European market is showing good potential for the theme park vacation market. Infrastructural support, marketing strategy and growing tourism industry is contributing significantly to the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific market is also coming up with lots of potentials and hence, attracting lots of investment too.

Research Methodology

The global market for theme park vacation has several players taking a keen interest in it. These players are charting the route of investment, collaboration, innovation, and other processes that are helping the market grow.

The report tracks and keeps a tab of recent changes to make sure the market understanding improves and trends get revealed.

Key Players

Increasing competition among various service providers is boosting the market. Key influencers in this market are Walt Disney Attraction, Universal Parks and Resorts, Merlin Entertainment Group, Oct Parks China, Chimelong Group, Fantawild, Six Flags Inc., Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, LOTTE World, Seaworld Parks & Entertainment and ParquesReunidos, EverlandGyeonggi-Do, Nagashima Spa Land, Ocean Park, Tivoli Gardens, De Eftling, and Europe Park.