Growth Opportunities in the Instant Adhesive Market 2019-2024 scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in instant adhesive market to 2024 by curing process (conventional and light cured), chemistry (cyanoacrylate and epoxy-based), end use industry (industrial, wood working, transportation, consumer, medical, electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the instant adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, woodworking, transportation, consumer, medical, and electronics industries. The instant adhesive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are growing demand from end use industries due to its properties such as fast curing and excellent bonding strength and increasing demand for miniaturization and automation in the electronics industry.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/instant…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, cyanoacrylate and epoxy-based are the major chemistry type segments.

Within the instant adhesive market, industrial, woodworking, transportation, consumer, medical, and electronics are the major end use industries. Conventional and light cured are the major curing process segments of the instant adhesive market.

The Asia Pacific region will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to expanding automotive industry, rapidly growing plastic industry, development in India and China, and the burgeoning electronics industry.

Henkel AG & Company, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Sika AG, Toagosei Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW), Bostik SA, Huntsman Corporation, Pidilite Industries Limited, and Permabond LLC. are among the major manufacturers of instant adhesives.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the instant adhesive market by end use industry, curing process, chemistry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Instant Adhesive Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the instant adhesive market by end use industry, curing process, chemistry, and region as follows:

By Curing Process: [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Conventional

Light-Cured

By Chemistry: [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Cyanoacrylate

Epoxy-based

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Industrial

Woodworking

Transportation

Consumer

Medical

Electronics

Others

By Region: [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

This 150-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.