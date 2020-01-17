Growth Opportunities in the Digital Door Lock System Market discussed in a new research report

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in digital door lock system market to 2024 by product type (biometrics (face recognition, iris recognition, palm recognition, voice recognition, signature recognition, and fingerprint recognition) and keypad locks (magnetic stripe locks, electromechanical door locks, and electric strike locks)), end-use (residential and commercial (healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and other)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the digital door lock systemmarket looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-commercial construction industries. The digital door lock system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 34% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for advanced, efficient, and cost-effective digital door security systems and solutions, and enhanced home security solutions.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/digital…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, biometrics and keypad locks are the major product types. Biometrics is further divided into face recognition, iris recognition, palm recognition, voice recognition, signature recognition, and fingerprint recognition.

The Biometrics is the largest product segment due to the wide scale deployment of fingerprint recognition devices across residential and commercial sectors.

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to technological advancements and increased adoption of safety and security measures.

Use of smartphones and other smart devices supported the demand of smart security solutions in the region.

Godrej & Boyce, Nestwell, Hanman, Cisco, Panasonic, Assa Abloy, Vivint, Allegion, Wintec Electronic, Honeywell, Hitachi, United Technologies, Tyco, Siemens, and Xeeder are among the major manufacturers of digital door lock systems.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the digital door lock system market by product type, end use, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Digital Door Lock System Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the digital door lock system market by product type, end use, and region as follows:

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Biometrics Face Recognition Iris Recognition Palm Recognition Voice Recognition Signature Recognition Fingerprint Recognition

Keypad Locks Magnetic Stripe Locks Electromechanical Door Locks Electric Strike Locks



By End-use [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Residential

Commercial Healthcare Education Hospitality Retail Office Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024)

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India

ROW Brazil

