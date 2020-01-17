Banking-as-a-Service Market demand and key players by 2024 scrutinized in the new analysis

ReportsWeb newly added the Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the Market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast in the coming years.
Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Growth 2019-2024
Banking as a service (BaaS) is an end-to-end process ensuring the overall execution of a financialservice provided over the web. Such a digital banking service is available on demand and is carried out within a set time-frame.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Fidor Bank, Currency Cloud, Sqaure, SolarisBank, Moven, PayPal, Braintree, Prosper, OANDA, FinTechs, Coinbase, Dwolla, Authy, Intuit, BOKU, Finexra, iZettle, Invoicera, Gemalto, GoCardless
This study considers the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
API-based Bank-as-a-Service
Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Banking
Online Banks
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) by Players
4 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Fidor Bank
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Product Offered
11.1.3 Fidor Bank Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Fidor Bank News
11.2 Currency Cloud
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Product Offered
11.2.3 Currency Cloud Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Currency Cloud News
11.3 Sqaure
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Product Offered
11.3.3 Sqaure Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Sqaure News
11.4 SolarisBank
