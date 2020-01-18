Examine Digital Printing Packaging Market forecast 2019-2024

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in global digital printing packaging market to 2024 by packaging type (corrugated, folding cartons, flexible packaging, labels, and others), printing inks (solvent-based, UV-based, aqueous, and others), printing technology (thermal transfer printing, inkjet printing, electrophotography & electrostatic printing, and others), format (full color printing, variable data printing, large format printing, and others), end use industry (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, household & cosmetic products, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).

According to a new market report by Lucintel the future of the digital printing packaging market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare, household & cosmetic product, and other (automotive and electronics) end use industries. The digital printing packaging market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth driver for this market is the increasing demand for sustainable printing and flexible packaging.

In this market, corrugated, folding cartons, flexible packaging, and labels are the major packaging type. Label is the largest packaging type.

Within the digital printing packaging market, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, household & cosmetic products, and others (automotive and electronic industry) are the major end use industries.

Solvent-based, UV-based, aqueous, and others (latex and dye sublimation inks) are the major printing ink used in the digital printing packaging market.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period due to rapid growth in the manufacturing sector as well as increase in disposable income among individuals with changing lifestyle.

HP Inc., E.I. Du Pont Nemours and Company, Xerox Corporation, Mondi PLC, Quad/Graphis, Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Xeikon N.V., Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd., WS Packaging Group, Inc., and Traco Manufacturing Inc. are among the major manufacturers of digital printing packaging.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the digital printing packaging market by printing ink, printing technology, format, packaging type, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Digital Printing Packaging Market 2019-2024: trends, forecast, and opportunity analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the digital printing packaging market by packaging type, printing ink, printing technology, format, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Packaging Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Corrugated

Folding cartons

Flexible packaging

Labels

Others (rigid packaging and metal packaging)

By Printing Ink [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Solvent-based

UV-based

Aqueous

Others (latex and dye sublimation inks)

By Printing Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Thermal transfer printing

Inkjet printing

Electrophotography & electrostatic printing

Others (direct thermal printing, toner-based printing systems ionography, and magnetography)

By Format [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Full color printing

Variable data printing

Large format printing

Others (print on demand and dimensional printing)

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Food & beverage

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

Household & cosmetic products

Others (automotive and electronic industries)

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea

ROW Middle East & Africa South America



