Hydrogen Generation Market to reach USD 232.2 billion by 2025 according to a new research report

Global Hydrogen Generation Market research report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hydrogen Generation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Hydrogen Generation market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Hydrogen Generation market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors Air Liquide, Hydrogenics, Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, Claind, Hygear, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Proton Onsite, Teledyne Energy Systems, Showa Denko, Praxair

Global Hydrogen Generation Market to reach USD 232.2 billion by 2025.



Global hydrogen generation market is valued approximately USD 158 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.0 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Hydrogen Generation Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years.



Major factors driving the hydrogen generation market include the growing demand to decarbonize energy end-use, government regulation for desulphurization of refinery activities, and rising demand for hydrogen as fuel in the transportation sector. Rising demand of alternative fuels to reduce the greenhouse gas emission is augmenting growth to the market.

According to U.S. Department of Energy, carbon emission can be reduced by 33% by replacing the fuels consumed by industries with hydrogen. Strict regulations on desulphurization of refinery products are expected to drive the hydrogen generation market.

However, established infrastructure for manufacturing electric cars emerges as one of major challenging factor for market growth during the forecast period.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

Air Liquide, Hydrogenics, Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, Claind, Hygear, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Proton Onsite, Teledyne Energy Systems, Showa Denko, Praxair

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:



> Steam Methane Reforming,

> Partial Oxidation of Oil

> Electrolysis of Water

> Coal Gasification



By Application:



> Petroleum Refinery

> Methanol Production,

> Ammonia Production

> Transportation

> Power Generation

> Other Applications

By Storage:





> On-Board Hydrogen Storage

> Underground Hydrogen Storage

> Power-To-Gas Hydrogen Storage



By Generation & Delivery Mode:



> Captive

> Merchant

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Hydrogen Generation industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure.

And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Hydrogen Generation industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables.

The report answers future development trend of Hydrogen Generation based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Hydrogen Generation Market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information the key players in the Global Hydrogen Generation Market

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the Global Hydrogen Generation Market

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Hydrogen Generation Market

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Hydrogen Generation Market

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Hydrogen Generation Market

The report covers the following chapters

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Hydrogen Generation market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5 , to show the Hydrogen Generation Market Analysis, segmentation sizing & growth;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Hydrogen Generation Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, China & Japan ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influences, framework accumulated through Industry opinion leaders and decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Customer behavior, Marketing Channels of Hydrogen Generation and demand map.

Chapter 13 and 14, highlights on vendor landscape (classification and Players Rank, up/Down in Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals won by Global Hydrogen Generation Industry Players, sales channel, distributors, Research Recommendation, appendix and data sources.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

