31.2% Growth Rate for DevSecOps Market by 2023 discussed in a new research report

DevSecOps Market 2018-2023 report tells the market value in next few years and report shows the whole scenario of DevSecOps industry.

Global DevSecOps Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global DevSecOps Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The DevSecOps Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.9 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 148 pages, profiling 26 companies and supported with 65 tables and 37 figures is now available in this research.

#Key Players- CATechnologies (US), IBM (US), MicroFocus (UK), Synopsys (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Dome9 (US), PaloAltoNetworks (US), Qualys (US), Chef Software (US), Threat Modeler (US), ContrastSecurity (US), CyberArk (Israel), Entersoft (Australia), Rough Wave Software (US), Splunk (US), 4Armed (UK), Aqua Security (Israel), Check Marx (Israel), Continuum Security (Spain), Whitehat Security (US), Sumologic (US), Puppetlabs (UK), AlgoSec (US), CloudPassage (US).

Cloud-deployed DevSecOps solutions help organizations in deploying their codes in their production process, along with enhanced security, performance, and scalability. The cloud deployment type benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 service, and enhanced IT security.

DevSecOps practices will help reduce Operational Expenditure (OPEX) using process standardization and automation processes, along with complete control and availability of an environment based on users’ needs.

DevSecOps solutions and services offer retailers with the opportunity to align their application security processes with cloud-native application development and deployment processes to achieve a much more security-minded business culture. There has been high adoption rate of DevSecOps solutions and services in the retail sector, as the sector cherishes benefits, such as improved operational efficiency and productivity, reliable and secure IT environment, faster time-to-market, and enhanced customer experience.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To understand the competitive landscape and identify major growth strategies adopted by players across key regions

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to the 5 major regions (along with their respective key countries)

To define, segment, and project the global market size of the DevSecOps market

To understand the structure of the DevSecOps market by identifying its various subsegments

To provide detailed information about the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To analyze the competitive developments, such as expansions and investments, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements, in the DevSecOps market

Competitive Landscape of DevSecOps Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions