Online Freight Platform Market demand and key players by 2024 scrutinized in the new analysis

Global Online Freight Platform Market Growth 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Online Freight Platform market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The online freight exchange platform combines freight forwarders with transporters for reliable freight and truck exchange. Online freight platforms are becoming a long-awaited solution to the difficulties that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often face in international shipping.

Platform advantages include shippers having quick access to shipping quotes without having to contact multiple freight forwarders.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amason, DSV, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Panalpina,Uber Freight, Geodis, Expeditors International, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Post(Saloodo), ComFreight, MyCarrierResources, Post.Bid.Ship, Freights Exchange, DAT Solutions, Webtrans Logistics Inc, 123LoadBoard, Prime Freight Logistics Inc

This study considers the Online Freight Platform value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Web-based platform

Web-based application

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Forwarders Carriers

Truck-Owners

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Freight Platform consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Freight Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Freight Platform manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Freight Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Online Freight Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Freight Platform by Manufacturers

4 Online Freight Platform by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Online Freight Platform Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

