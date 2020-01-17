Duty Free & Travel Retail Market analysis and demand with forecast overview to 2024 available in the latest report

ReportsWeb Adds “Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market” offers an up-to-date analysis of the Market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Duty-free shops (or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. This report studies the Duty Free & Travel Retail market.

Duty free & travel retail is a global industry selling goods to international travellers.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Duty Free & Travel Retail market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Dufry, JR/Group (James Richardson), Lagard?re Travel Retail, LVMH, Aer Rianta International, Lotte Duty Free, Duty Free Americas, China Duty Free Group, Gebr. Heinemann, Dubai Duty Free, King Power, The Shilla Duty Free

This study considers the Duty Free & Travel Retail value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Perfumes

Cosmetics

Alcohol

Cigarettes

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Duty Free & Travel Retail market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Duty Free & Travel Retail market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Duty Free & Travel Retail players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Duty Free & Travel Retail with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Duty Free & Travel Retail submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail by Players

4 Duty Free & Travel Retail by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Dufry

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Duty Free & Travel Retail Product Offered

11.1.3 Dufry Duty Free & Travel Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Dufry News

11.2 JR/Group (James Richardson)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Duty Free & Travel Retail Product Offered

11.2.3 JR/Group (James Richardson) Duty Free & Travel Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 JR/Group (James Richardson) News

11.3 Lagard

