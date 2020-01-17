Excellent Growth of Fatty Alcohols Market described in a new market report

Global Fatty Alcohols Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Fatty Alcohols industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Fatty Alcohols Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography.

Discover aspects of the Key Vendors like BASF SE, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, KAO Corporation

Fatty alcohols are high-molecular-weight, straight-chain primary alcohols, which can range from four to six carbons to as many as 22-26, derived from natural fats and oils, the length varying with the source. Fatty alcohols may appear as colorless oily liquids or also as waxy solids.

The terminal carbon, in fatty acid, is attached with an alcoholic group having even number of carbon atoms. Lauryl, stearyl, and oleyl alcohols are some of the commercially important fatty alcohols.

The fatty alcohols market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of fatty alcohols coupled with the increasing penetration in surfactant based industries. Feedstock flexibility and growing consumption of fatty alcohols has boosted the growth of the fatty alcohols market.

However, surplus production of fatty alcohols leading to oversupply restricts the growth of the fatty alcohols market. On the other hand, the consumer preference for bio-based and renewable resources based products are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the fatty alcohols market during the forecast period.

Get Exclusive Sample Report: @ www.reportsweb.com/inquiry…ech-SagarD

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

BASF SE

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Emery Oleochemicals

KAO Corporation

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)

Musim Mas Holdings

Procter and Gamble

Sabic

Sasol

Timur Oleochemicals

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Fatty Alcohols Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fatty alcohols market with detailed market segmentation by type, applications, and geography.

The global fatty alcohols market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fatty alcohols market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fatty alcohols market is segmented on the basis of type, and applications. Based on type, the market is segmented as short chain, pure and midcut fatty alcohols, long chain fatty alcohols, higher chain fatty alcohols.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as industrial and domestic cleaning, personal care, lubricants, plasticizers, pharmaceutical formulations, food and nutrition, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fatty alcohols market based on various segments.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fatty alcohols market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting fatty alcohols market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fatty alcohols market in these regions.

For Customized Reports @ www.reportsweb.com/inquiry…ech-SagarD

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. Publisher RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Fatty Alcohols Market – By Type

1.3.2 Fatty Alcohols Market – By Application

1.3.3 Fatty Alcohols Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. FATTY ALCOHOLS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..