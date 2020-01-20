Road Marking Materials Market estimated to reach US$ 8.8 billion by 2023 according to a new research report

Road Marking Materials Market report provides analysis of top players in all regions with industry size, growth, revenue, market insights, demand, trend, key statistics and industry forecasts to 2023.

The Road Marking Materials Market size is projected to grow from US$ 6.8 Billion in 2018 to US$ 8.8 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Road markings are aids to control traffic by providing information to commuters.

These are traffic signs to provide awareness to motorist or pedestrians. Various countries have introduced road safety laws and standards to ensure the safety and security of people, as well as road infrastructure.

The performance-based marking materials segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate in the overall road marking materials market during the forecast period.

Performance-based marking materials are categorized into thermoplastics and cold plastics. Thermoplastics are commonly used surface marking materials, owing to their high durability, lack of VOC, and excellent reflection properties during the day as well as night, and in wet conditions.

The APAC road marking materials market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The need to address issues such as traffic congestion, traffic violations, and road accidents are majorly driving the demand for road marking materials in the region.

In APAC, countries have increasingly adopted road safety measures, which is driving the demand for road marking materials. Regulatory bodies and regional government have started addressing road safety issues by implementing stringent rules and regulations.

Break down of the profiles of primary interviewees:

By Company Type – Tier 1-45%, Tier 2- 22%, and Tier 3-33%

By Designation – C Level-50%, Director Level-25%, and Others-25%

By Region – North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia Pacific -10%, Middle East & Africa - 10%, and South America -10%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast and analyze the size of the road marking materials market (in terms of value and volume) in 5 key regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To define, describe, and analyze the road marking materials market based on type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the road marking materials market at the country level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to the individual growth trends and its contribution to the overall road marking materials market

To analyze opportunities in the road marking materials market for the stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the road marking materials market and its submarkets

To strategically profile the key players in the road marking materials market and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Top Key Players profiled in the “Road Marking Materials Market” include are Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Ennis-Flint, Inc. (US), SWARCO AG (Austria), Geveko Markings (Denmark), and SealMaster (US).