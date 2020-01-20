Growth Opportunities in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in cerium oxide nanoparticle market to 2024 by application (catalyst, biomedicals, and energy), form (dispersion and powder), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the cerium oxide nanoparticle market looks promising with opportunities in catalyst, biomedical, and energy applications. The cerium oxide nanoparticle market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 19% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in various applications, rising focus of governments on nanotechnology research, and increasing government spending on pharmaceutical R&D in emerging nations.

In this market, dispersion and powder are the major form type. Dispersion is the largest segment of the cerium oxide nanoparticle.

Within the cerium oxide nanoparticle market, CMP, catalyst, biomedical and energy are the major applications. Biomedical is the largest application segment for cerium oxide nanoparticles.

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing usage of nanoceria as an antioxidant in medical applications and environmental-friendly synthesis of nanoceria.

Cerion, LLC, Plasmachem GmbH, American Elements, Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Meliorum Technologies, Inc., ANP Corporation, Inframat Advanced Materials LLC, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc., and Skyspring Nanomaterials, Inc. are among the major manufacturers of cerium oxide nanoparticles.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the cerium oxide nanoparticle market by form, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”.

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the cerium oxide nanoparticle market by form, application, and region as follows:

By Form [$M shipment analysis for 2019 – 2024]:

Dispersion

Powder

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2019 – 2024]:

CMP

Catalyst

Biomedical

Energy

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Rest of the World