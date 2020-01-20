Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Access Control System Market described in a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global access control system by technology type (hardware card, biometric, and electronic lock), application, and region.

The technologies in access control system market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional keypads and card readers to advanced IP readers and eyeball recognition. The rising wave of new technologies, such as biometric and electronic locks are creating significant potential for advanced access control system in various security platforms and driving the demand for access control technologies.

In this market, various technologies, such as biometric, hardware card, and electronic card are used for identification and access control. Increasing crime rates, deployment of wireless technology in security system, and adoption of IoT-based security systems with cloud computing platforms are creating new opportunities for various access control system technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in access control system market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Access Control System Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in access control system market.

Lucintel study finds that access control system technology is forecast to grow at 8% during next five years.

Biometric technology is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. SSA Abloy, Johnson Controls International, Dormakaba Holding, Allegionc, Honeywell Security Group, Identiv, Nedap, Suprema HQ, Bosch Security Systems, and Gemalto are among the major technology providers in the access control system market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the access control system technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Hardware Card

Biometric

Electronic Lock

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Commercial Hardware Card Biometric Electronic Lock

Military and Defense Hardware Card Biometric Electronic Lock

Government Hardware Card Biometric Electronic Lock

Residential Hardware Card Biometric Electronic Lock

Healthcare Hardware Card Biometric Electronic Lock

Education Hardware Card Biometric Electronic Lock

Manufacturing and Industrial Hardware Card Biometric Electronic Lock

Transportation Hardware Card Biometric Electronic Lock

Others Hardware Card Biometric Electronic Lock



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Access Control System Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type