Biopesticide Market discussed in a new research report

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in global biopesticide market to 2024 by mode of application (seed treatment, soil treatment, foliar spray, and post-harvest), product type (biofungicides, bioinsecticides, bioherbicides, bionematicides, and others), ingredient type (microbes, biochemicals, and beneficial insects), crop (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crops), formulation (liquid and dry), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW)

According to a new market report by Lucintel, the future of the www.lucintel.com/biopest…arket.aspx market looks promising with opportunities in seed treatment, soil treatment, and post harvest mode of applications. The l biopesticide market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are increase in demand for organic food, lower cost of raw material, and faster regulatory approval.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/biopest…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu .

In this market, microbe, biochemical, and beneficial insects are the major ingredients of biopesticide. With in the biopesticide market, biofungicides, bioinsecticides, bioherbicides, and bionematicides are the major product form.

Bioinsecticides are the largest product type used in agriculture land.

North America is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing consumer preference for organic products and growing consumer awareness of the ill effects of synthetic pesticides on human health.

Bayer CropScience, DowDupont, BASF, Syngenta, Marrone Bio Innovations, Isagro, Rolfes Agri, Novozymes, Valent BioSciences, Certis, Koppert, Bioworks, Stockton Group, FMC Corporation, and UPL are among the major manufacturers of biopesticides.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the biopesticide market by product type, ingredient type, crop, formulation, mode of application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled "Biopesticide Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the biopesticide market by mode of application, product type, source, crop, formulation, and region as follows:

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Biofungicides

Bioinsecticides

Bioherbicides

Bionematicides

Others (biomolluscicides, bioacaricides, and biorodenticides)

By Ingredient Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Microbes

Biochemicals

Beneficial Insects

By Crop [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crops (turf and ornamentals)

By Formulation [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Liquid

Dry

By Mode of Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Foliar Spray

Post-Harvest

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea

ROW Middle East & Africa South America

