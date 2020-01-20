Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Ankle Replacement Market interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global ankle replacement by technology (fixed-bearing (FB) ankle system and mobile-bearing (MB) ankle system), application, and region.

The technologies in ankle replacement has undergone significant change in recent years, with non-modular based ankle replacement to mobile bearing ankle system. The rising wave of new technologies such as fixed-bearing (FB) and mobile-bearing (MB) ankle system technology are creating significant potential for advanced ankle replacement in various medical platforms due to its strength and stability.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In ankle replacement market, various technologies such as fixed-bearing (FB) and mobile-bearing (MB) ankle system technologies are used in the osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and post-traumatic arthritis applications. Increasing prevalence of ankle arthritis and associated risk factors are creating new opportunities for various ankle replacement technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in ankle replacement market and it has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Ankle Replacement Market”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in ankle replacement market.

Lucintel study finds that ankle replacement technology is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.

Fixed-bearing (FB) ankle system is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Exactech, Integra LifeSciences, Stryker, Wright Medical Group, and Zimmer Biomet are among the major players in the ankle replacement market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the ankle replacement technology by technology, application, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology

Trends and Forecasts by Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Fixed-Bearing (FB) Ankle System

Mobile-Bearing (MB) Ankle System

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Osteoarthritis Fixed-Bearing (FB) Ankle System Mobile-Bearing (MB) Ankle System

Rheumatoid Arthritis Fixed-Bearing (FB) Ankle System Mobile-Bearing (MB) Ankle System

Post-Traumatic Arthritis Fixed-Bearing (FB) Ankle System Mobile-Bearing (MB) Ankle System



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Ankle Replacement Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology