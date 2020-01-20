Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Shoulder Replacement Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global shoulder replacement by material technology (titanium based implants, cobalt based implants, chromium based implants, molybdenum based implants, and polyethylene based implants), application, and region.

The material technologies in shoulder replacement has undergone significant change in recent years, with metal based replacement to plastic based shoulder replacement. The rising wave of new material technologies, such as cobalt and polyethylene based shoulder replacements are creating significant potential for advanced shoulder replacement in various anatomic total shoulder replacement platforms due to enhancing osteo-integration and reducing revision rates.

In shoulder replacement market, various material technologies, such as titanium, cobalt, chromium, molybdenum, and polyethylene are used in the anatomic total shoulder replacements and reverse total shoulder replacement applications. Increasing geriatric population, rising number of joint disorder, and technological advancement, such as utilization of robotics in surgeries to avoid severe complications are creating opportunities for various shoulder replacement technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in shoulder replacement market and it has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Shoulder Replacement Market”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in shoulder replacement market.

Lucintel study finds that shoulder replacement technology is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.

DePuy Synthes, DJO Surgical, Integra Life Sciences, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Wright Medical Group, and Exactech are among the major players in the shoulder replacement market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the shoulder replacement technology by material technology, application, and region as follows:

Strategic Opportunities by Material Technology