Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Wearable Sensor Market interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global wearable sensor by technology type (accelerometers, magnetometers, gyroscopes, image sensors, inertial sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, pressure and force sensors, touch sensors, and motion sensors), application, and region.
The technologies in wearable sensors have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional wrist band activity trackers to advanced sensor patches. The rising wave of new technologies, such as inertial sensors and pressure sensors are creating significant potential in wrist wear and body wear applications, and driving the demand for wearable devices.
In wearable sensor market, various technologies, such as accelerometers, magnetometers, gyroscopes, image sensors, inertial sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, pressure and force sensors, touch sensors and motion sensors are used in wearable device to record movements as well as basic health information. Miniaturization of sensors, increasing health concern among people, and rising share of aging population are creating new opportunities for various wearable sensor technologies.
Lucintel study has analyzed the technologies used in wearable sensor market and published a comprehensive research report titled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Wearable Sensor Market 2019-2024". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in wearable sensor market.
Lucintel study finds that wearable sensor technology is forecast to grow at 20% during next five years.
Accelerometers technology is largest segment of this market. Sony, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, ABB, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch, and Infineon Technologies are among the major players in the wearable sensor market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the wearable sensor market by application, technology, and region as follows:
Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Accelerometers
- Magnetometers
- Gyroscopes
- Image Sensors
- Inertial Sensors
- Temperature and Humidity Sensors
- Pressure and Force Sensors
- Touch Sensors
- Motion Sensors
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- The Rest of the World
Latest Developments and Innovations in the Wearable Sensor Technologies
Companies / Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type
News From
