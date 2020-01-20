Growth Opportunities in the Bionematicide Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in global bionematicide market by type (microbials and biochemical), by form (dry and liquid), crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and rest of crops), infestation (root knot, cyst nematodes, lesion nematodes, and others), application (seed treatment, soil treatment, foliar sprays, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).

The bionematicide market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth drivers for this market are high level of crop infestation by nematodes, rapid growth in biocontrol seed treatment solutions, and increased adoption of agricultural biological products.

In this market, dry and liquid are the major product forms of bionematicides. Bionematicides are majorly used in cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and fruits & vegetables.

Fruits and vegetables are expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growing demand for tropical fruits and vegetable in developing countries.

Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growing acceptance of agriculture microbials and integrated pest management procedure.

Syngenta AG, Monsanto Company, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., T.Stanes & Company Limited, and Valent BioSciences Corporation are among the major manufacturers of bionematicides.

The study includes trends and forecast for the bionematicide market by mode of application, type, form, crop type, infestation, and region.

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategies, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the bionematicide market by mode of application, type, form, crop type, infestation, and region as follows:

By Mode of Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Foliar sprays

Others

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Microbials

Biochemical

By Form [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Dry

Liquid

By Crop Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Rest of crops (sugarbeet, cotton, and others)

By Infestation [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Root knot

Cyst nematodes

Lesion nematodes

Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)