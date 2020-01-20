Growth Opportunities in the Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market investigated in the latest research

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in bioabsorbable stent/bioresorbable scaffold market to 2024 by material (bioresorbable polymer based stents and bioresorbable metallic stents), absorption rate (slow- absorption stents and fast- absorption stents), applications (coronary artery diseases and peripheral artery diseases), end user (hospitals and cardiac centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the bioabsorbable stent/bioreso…e scaffold market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and cardiac centers markets. The bioabsorbable stent/bioresorbable scaffold market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, steep increase in the aging population, and the expanding base of the obese population.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/bioabso…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, coronary artery diseases and peripheral artery diseases are the major base of application. Coronary artery diseases is the largest of the global bioabsorbable stent/bioresorbable scaffold market .

Polymer and metallic material based stents are used in the global bioabsorbable stent/bioresorbable scaffold market. Polymer based stents is the largest segment of the global bioabsorbable stent/bioresorbable scaffold market .

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to more number of CE mark products in the market, increasing regulatory approvals for stents which will facilitate their commercialization and rising research activities for development of bioresorbable stents.

Abbott, REVA Medical, Elixir Medical, KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING, BIOTRONIK, Amaranth Medical, Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Meril Life Sciences, Arterius Limited, LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY, Boston Scientific, 480 Biomedical, S3V Vascular Technologies, Qualimed, and ORBUSNEICH are among the major manufacturers of bioabsorbable stent/bioresorbable scaffold.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global bioabsorbable stent/bioresorbable scaffold market by material, absorption rate, applications, end user, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Global Bioabsorbable Stent/Bioresorbable Scaffold Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis".

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global bioabsorbable stent/bioresorbable scaffold market by material, absorption rate, applications, end user, and region as follows:

By Material [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Bioresorbable Polymer Based Stents

Bioresorbable Metallic Stents

By Absorption Rate [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Slow- absorption Stents

Fast- absorption Stents

By Applications [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Coronary Artery Diseases

Peripheral Artery Diseases

By End User [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan

ROW Brazil

