Structural Adhesive Market report investigated in the latest research

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global structural adhesive by technology type (water based, solvent based, reactive, and others), application, and region.

The technologies in structural adhesive have undergone significant changes in recent years, with traditional structural adhesives to advanced hybrid adhesives. The rising wave of new technologies, such as solvent based structural adhesives and reactive structural adhesives are creating significant potential in automotive, aerospace, and construction applications, due to it’s improved flexibility/elongation, impact/thermal cycling resistance, peel strength, and long-term durability.

In the structural adhesive market, various technologies, such as water based, solvent based, and reactive adhesive technologies are used in the automobile, aerospace, marine, construction, and furniture applications. Growth in infrastructure and increasing government spending in building construction market are creating new opportunities for various structural adhesive technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in the structural adhesive market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Structural Adhesive Market". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in structural adhesive market.

Lucintel study finds that structural adhesive technology is forecast to grow at 9% during next five years.

Water based structural adhesive is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. 3M, DowDuPont, Henkel AG, Arkema AG, and HB Fuller are among the major players in the structural adhesive market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the structural adhesive technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Water based

Solvent based

Reactive

Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Automobile

Water based structural adhesives

Solvent based structural adhesives

Reactive structural adhesives

Others

Aerospace

Water based structural adhesives

Solvent based structural adhesives

Reactive structural adhesives

Others

Marine

Water based structural adhesives

Solvent based structural adhesives

Reactive structural adhesives

Others

Construction

Water based structural adhesives

Solvent based structural adhesives

Reactive structural adhesives

Others

Furniture

Water based structural adhesives

Solvent based structural adhesives

Reactive structural adhesives

Others

Others

Water based structural adhesives

Solvent based structural adhesives

Reactive structural adhesives

Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Structural Adhesive Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

