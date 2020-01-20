Structural Adhesive Market report investigated in the latest research

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global structural adhesive by technology type (water based, solvent based, reactive, and others), application, and region.
The technologies in structural adhesive have undergone significant changes in recent years, with traditional structural adhesives to advanced hybrid adhesives. The rising wave of new technologies, such as solvent based structural adhesives and reactive structural adhesives are creating significant potential in automotive, aerospace, and construction applications, due to it’s improved flexibility/elongation, impact/thermal cycling resistance, peel strength, and long-term durability.
In the structural adhesive market, various technologies, such as water based, solvent based, and reactive adhesive technologies are used in the automobile, aerospace, marine, construction, and furniture applications. Growth in infrastructure and increasing government spending in building construction market are creating new opportunities for various structural adhesive technologies.
Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in the structural adhesive market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Structural Adhesive Market". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in structural adhesive market.
Lucintel study finds that structural adhesive technology is forecast to grow at 9% during next five years.
Water based structural adhesive is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. 3M, DowDuPont, Henkel AG, Arkema AG, and HB Fuller are among the major players in the structural adhesive market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the structural adhesive technology by application, technology, and region as follows:
