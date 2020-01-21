Smoke Detector Market research interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global smoke detector by technology type (photoelectric smoke detector, ionization smoke detector, dual sensor smoke detector, and others), application, and region.

The technologies in smoke detectorhave undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional smoke detectors with smart smoke detectors. The rising wave of new technologies, such as dual sensor smoke detector are creating significant potential in residential and industrial applications, and driving the demand for smoke detector system.

In smoke detector market, various technologies, such as photoelectric smoke detector, ionization smoke detector, and dual sensor smoke detector are used in various applications for fire safety. Rising awareness regarding fire safety of buildings, increasing sustainable development in the construction industry, and favorable government initiatives coupled with the stringent regulations are creating new opportunities for various smoke detector technologies.

Lucintel study finds that smoke detector technology is analyzed in a comprehensive research report titled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Smoke Detector Market 2019-2024". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in smoke detector market.

Lucintel study finds that smoke detector technology is forecast to grow at 7% during next five years.

Photoelectric smoke detector technology is largest segment of this smart home market. Kidde, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, BRK Brands, Siemens, Birdi, Hochiki Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Xtralis, and Robert Bosch are among the major players in the smoke detector market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the smoke detector market by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Photoelectric smoke detector

Ionization smoke detector

Dual sensor smoke detector

Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Commercial Photoelectric smoke detector Ionization smoke detector Dual sensor smoke detector Others

Residential Photoelectric smoke detector Ionization smoke detector Dual sensor smoke detector Others

Industrial Photoelectric smoke detector Ionization smoke detector Dual sensor smoke detector Others

Others Photoelectric smoke detector Ionization smoke detector Dual sensor smoke detector Others



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Smoke Detector Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

