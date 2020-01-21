Smoke Detector Market research interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global smoke detector by technology type (photoelectric smoke detector, ionization smoke detector, dual sensor smoke detector, and others), application, and region.
The technologies in smoke detectorhave undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional smoke detectors with smart smoke detectors. The rising wave of new technologies, such as dual sensor smoke detector are creating significant potential in residential and industrial applications, and driving the demand for smoke detector system.
In smoke detector market, various technologies, such as photoelectric smoke detector, ionization smoke detector, and dual sensor smoke detector are used in various applications for fire safety. Rising awareness regarding fire safety of buildings, increasing sustainable development in the construction industry, and favorable government initiatives coupled with the stringent regulations are creating new opportunities for various smoke detector technologies.
Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in smoke detector market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Smoke Detector Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in smoke detector market.
Lucintel study finds that smoke detector technology is forecast to grow at 7% during next five years.
Photoelectric smoke detector technology is largest segment of this smart home market. Kidde, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, BRK Brands, Siemens, Birdi, Hochiki Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Xtralis, and Robert Bosch are among the major players in the smoke detector market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the smoke detector market by application, technology, and region as follows:
Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Photoelectric smoke detector
- Ionization smoke detector
- Dual sensor smoke detector
- Others
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Commercial
- Photoelectric smoke detector
- Ionization smoke detector
- Dual sensor smoke detector
- Others
- Residential
- Photoelectric smoke detector
- Ionization smoke detector
- Dual sensor smoke detector
- Others
- Industrial
- Photoelectric smoke detector
- Ionization smoke detector
- Dual sensor smoke detector
- Others
- Others
- Photoelectric smoke detector
- Ionization smoke detector
- Dual sensor smoke detector
- Others
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- The Rest of the World
Latest Developments and Innovations in the Smoke Detector Technologies
Companies / Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type
A more than 150-pages research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.
