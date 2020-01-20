Distributed Temperature Sensing Market research available in the latest report

The Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market size is expected to reach $828.9 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
It is expected that the oil and gas segment will hold the largest market share in the near future. There is a growing need to know the vertical thermal profile and real-time temperature, resulting in extensive use of DTS in petrochemical plants, mining, pipelines, floating-roof tanks/fixed-roof tanks, and others.
The application segments of power and utility and civil engineering are projected to grow steadily over the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.5%. The Safety & Security market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during (2019-2025).
Due to the increasing number of vendors concentrating on regional expansions to meet growing customer demands in the region, North America is set to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. LAMEA is projected to record second-largest market share during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness an increase in the adoption of distributed temperature sensing due to low cost and high sensor reliability, in the near future grows at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.
The Europe market is exhibiting a CAGR of 11.3% during (2019-2025).
Since the inception of DTS systems, OTDR is the most extensively utilized technology. OTDR-based DTS systems help to provide robust measurement and are less susceptible to problems like fiber and accessory reflections and bends.
The Optical Time Domain Reflectometry market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9% during (2019-2025).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Halliburton Company, AP Sensing GmbH, Schlumberger N.V., NKT A/S (NKT Photonics A/S), The Furukawa Electric Company (OFS Fitel LLC), Bandweaver Technologies, Optromix, Sensornet Limited and Silixa Ltd.
Recent Strategies Deployed in Distributed Temperature Sensing Market
» Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:
Nov-2019: AP Sensing collaborated with Energinet, a Danish Transmission Operator. In this collaboration, AP Sensing will offer a monitoring solution for Kriegers Flak transmission system.
AP Sensing is monitoring a total of 300 km, using nine Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) units and six Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) units. These DTS units with a range of 30-50 km and 1-4 channels are in use for thermal profiling and to detect thermal abnormalities.
» Product Launches:
Feb-2019: Silixa unveiled Carina® XwellXpress, the world's first fiber optic real-time hydraulic fracture monitoring service. This service accurately locates the microseismic and strain events through wireline interventions for enabling the operators to improve stimulation and improve designs for maximizing recovery.
Jan-2019: Yokogawa introduced TDLS8100 probe type tunable diode laser spectrometer for use in oil, power, petrochemical, iron & steel, and other industries. This product is used for high pressure and high temperature gas concentration measurement applications and is intended for use in measuring the flowing gases.
May-2018: AP Sensing launched next-generation distributed temperature sensing. This product will launch wide range of capabilities such as temperature sensing, asset monitoring, and breaking space, accuracy, and time limits.
» Expansions:
Nov-2019: NKT Photonics opened a new office in Shenzhen for expanding its reach to China. This facility is equipped with the latest products from NKT Photonics' ultra-fast laser portfolio and wide range of high-end measurement and test equipment.
This expansion strengthens its presence in China and enables the further growth.
Nov-2019: NKT Photonics expanded its reach to United States by opening a new facility in Boston. This facility not only serves as sales and support but it also accommodates an application & service laboratory and state-of-art single-frequency fiber laser production.
Sep-2019: Silixa opened a new office in Montana, United States in order to fulfill the increasing demand of distributed sensing-based monitoring solutions. These solutions would be used in environmental, mining, and infrastructure applications.
Jan-2019: Furukawa Electric expanded its business to North America with the completion of its optical fiber manufacturing facility. The new facility focuses towards the increasing demand for fiber optic cable and optical fiber.
Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Segmentation
By Operating Principle
Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry
Optical Time Domain Reflectometry
By Fiber Type
Multi-Mode Fiber
Single-Mode Fiber
By Application
Oil & Gas
Power & Utility
Safety & Security
Industrial
Civil Engineering
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Halliburton Company
AP Sensing GmbH
Schlumberger N.V.
NKT A/S (NKT Photonics A/S)
The Furukawa Electric Company (OFS Fitel LLC)
Bandweaver Technologies
Optromix
Sensornet Limited
Silixa Ltd.
