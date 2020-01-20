Automated Industrial Doors Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2015 – 2025 according to a new research report

However, the time taken from manufacturing to installation and commercialization of these automated industrial doors, is anticipated to be the major factor impacting negatively on the growth of market for automated industrial doors in the future. Nonetheless, the escalating demand for temperature controlled doors in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemical manufacturing, and beverages industries among others are expected to be bolster the market for automated industrial door in the future.

The global automated industrial doors market accounted for US$ 2.13 Bn in the year 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2015 – 2025, to account for US$ 5.53 Bn in the year 2025.

Leading Key Players:

1. ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB

2. Record

3. Hart Door Systems

4. Gilgen Doors Systems

5. Gandhi Automations

6. Al BARRAK Industrial Group

7. Novoferm

8. Maviflex

9. CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella

10. RTJ Automation & Maintenace

The Automated Industrial Doors market covers the geological regions and other regions can also be added efficiently as per customers need. The report also displays the market size for each category during the forecasting period from 2017 to 2022.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period 2019-2027.

Key factors driving the Automated Industrial Doors

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automated Industrial Doors

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Automated Industrial Doors”

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in “Automated Industrial Doors”

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

