Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Biometric Market interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global biometric by technology type (fingerprint, AFIS, iris recognition, facial recognition, hand geometry, vein recognition, signature recognition, voice recognition, and others), application, and region.

The biometric market has undergone significant change in recent years, with biometric systems evolving from traditional fingerprint based identification to advanced face, voice, and vein recognition system. The rising wave of new identification technologies, such as iris, face, and voice recognition are creating significant potential in smartphone and wearable electronics applications, and driving the demand for biometric technology.

In biometric market, various identification technologies, such as fingerprint, automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS), iris recognition, facial recognition, hand geometry, vein recognition, signature recognition, and voice recognition are used for identification and access control for various applications. Increasing focus on safety and security in private and business sectors related to unauthorized access, growth in the e-passport program for personal identification, and growing adaption of voice recognition systems in the banking and financial services sector are creating new opportunities for various biometric technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in biometric market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Biometric Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in biometric market.

Lucintel study finds that a biometric technology is forecast to grow at 15% during next five years.

Automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) technology is largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth.

Safran, NEC Corporation, 3M Cogent, Precise Biometrics, and Fujitsu Ltd are among the major technology providers in the biometric market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the biometric market by application, technology, and region as follows:

