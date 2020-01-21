Bonding Film Market research described in a new market report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global bonding film by technology type (thermally cured bonding film, pressure cured bonding film, and other), application, and region.
The technologies in bonding films have undergone significant changes in recent years, from traditional bonding techniques to biomimetic bonding. The rising wave of new technologies, such as pressure cured bonding films are creating significant potential for bonding film in transportation, electrical and electronics, and packaging applications, due to its improved product durability, reliability, fast curing time, increased product performance, and design flexibility.
In the bonding film market, various technologies, such as thermally cured and pressure cured technologies are used in the transportation, electrical and electronics, and packaging applications. Growing demand from transportation and electrical and electronics industry, improvement in adhesive technologies, and better properties than conventional adhesives are creating new opportunities for various bonding film technologies.
Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in the bonding film market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Bonding Film Market". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in bonding film market.
Lucintel study finds that bonding film technology is forecast to grow at 8% during next five years.
Thermally cured is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Arkema, Cytec Solvay Group, Dai Nippon Printing, DuPont, Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products, Formplast, Gurit, H.B.
Fuller, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, and Hexcel Corporationare among the major players in the bonding film market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the bonding film technology by application, technology, and region as follows:
Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Thermally Cured Bonding Film
- Pressure Cured Bonding Film
- Other
- Chemically Cured Bonding Film
- Light Cured Bonding Film
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Transportation
- Thermally Cured Bonding Film
- Pressure Cured Bonding Film
- Other
- Chemically Cured Bonding Film
- Light Cured Bonding Film
- Electrical and Electronics
- Thermally Cured Bonding Film
- Pressure Cured Bonding Film
- Other
- Chemically Cured Bonding Film
- Light Cured Bonding Film
- Packaging
- Thermally Cured Bonding Film
- Pressure Cured Bonding Film
- Other
- Chemically Cured Bonding Film
- Light Cured Bonding Film
- Other
- Thermally Cured Bonding Film
- Pressure Cured Bonding Film
- Other
- Chemically Cured Bonding Film
- Light Cured Bonding Film
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- The Rest of the World
Latest Developments and Innovations in the Bonding Film Technologies
Companies / Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type
