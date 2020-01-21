Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Building Floor Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global building floor by technology (carpets and rugs, wooden flooring, laminates, vinyl sheets and tiles, ceramic tiles, and stones), application, and region.

The technologies in building floor have undergone significant change in recent years, with stone based flooring to clay flooring to LVT (luxury vinyl tiles) flooring. The rising wave of new technologies such as ceramic and vinyl flooring are creating significant potential for advanced building floor in various construction platforms due to high strength, durability, and ease in installation.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In building floor market, various technologies such as carpets and rugs, wooden flooring, laminates, vinyl sheets and tiles, ceramic tiles, and stones are used in the residential and non-residential applications. Increasing new construction and renovation activities are creating new opportunities for various building floor technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in building floor market and it has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Building Floor Market”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in building floor market.

Lucintel study finds that building floor technology is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024.

Ceramic tiles are the largest segment of this market. Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, Armstrong Flooring, Forbo, Gerflor, Interface, Beaulieu International, TOLI Corporation, and Milliken & Company are among the major players in the building floor market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the building floor technology by technology, application, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Carpets and Rugs

Wooden Flooring

Laminates

Vinyl Sheets and Tiles

Ceramic Tiles

Stones

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Residential Carpets and Rugs Wooden Flooring Laminates Vinyl Sheets and Tiles Ceramic Tiles Stones

Non-Residential Carpets and Rugs Wooden Flooring Laminates Vinyl Sheets and Tiles Ceramic Tiles Stones



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Building Floor Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology