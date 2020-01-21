Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Capacitor Market investigated in the latest research

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global capacitor by technology type (electrolytic capacitor, film capacitor, ceramic capacitor, and supercapacitors), application, and region.
The technologies in www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional aluminum capacitors to hybrid supercapacitors. The rising wave of new technologies, such as multilayer ceramic capacitor and supercapacitors are creating significant potential in electric vehicle application and driving the demand for capacitor technologies.
In capacitor market, various technologies, such as aluminum, ceramic, tantalum, paper & film, and supercapacitors are used in wide range of applications. Increasing demand for consumer and wearable electronics and growth in electric vehicles are creating new opportunities for various capacitor technologies.
Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in capacitor market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Capacitor Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in capacitor market.
Lucintel study finds that capacitors technology is forecast to grow at 9% during next five years.
Multilayer ceramic capacitor is the largest segment of market and is growing at above average growth. Kyocera Corporation, TDK Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co.
Ltd, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics and others are among the major technology providers in the capacitor market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the capacitor market by application, technology, and region as follows:
Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Electrolytic Capacitor
- Film Capacitor
- Ceramic Capacitor
- Supercapacitors
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Consumer Electronics
- Electrolytic Capacitor
- Film Capacitor
- Ceramic Capacitor
- Supercapacitors
- Automotive
- Electrolytic Capacitor
- Film Capacitor
- Ceramic Capacitor
- Supercapacitors
- Communication and Technology
- Electrolytic Capacitor
- Film Capacitor
- Ceramic Capacitor
- Supercapacitors
- Energy and Power
- Electrolytic Capacitor
- Film Capacitor
- Ceramic Capacitor
- Supercapacitors
- Industrial Electronics
- Electrolytic Capacitor
- Film Capacitor
- Ceramic Capacitor
- Supercapacitors
- Others
- Electrolytic Capacitor
- Film Capacitor
- Ceramic Capacitor
- Supercapacitors
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- The Rest of the World
Latest Developments and Innovations in the Capacitor Technologies
Companies / Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type
