Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Capacitor Market investigated in the latest research

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global capacitor by technology type (electrolytic capacitor, film capacitor, ceramic capacitor, and supercapacitors), application, and region.

The technologies in www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional aluminum capacitors to hybrid supercapacitors. The rising wave of new technologies, such as multilayer ceramic capacitor and supercapacitors are creating significant potential in electric vehicle application and driving the demand for capacitor technologies.

To download report brochure

In capacitor market, various technologies, such as aluminum, ceramic, tantalum, paper & film, and supercapacitors are used in wide range of applications. Increasing demand for consumer and wearable electronics and growth in electric vehicles are creating new opportunities for various capacitor technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in capacitor market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Capacitor Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in capacitor market.

Lucintel study finds that capacitors technology is forecast to grow at 9% during next five years.

Multilayer ceramic capacitor is the largest segment of market and is growing at above average growth. Kyocera Corporation, TDK Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co.

Ltd, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics and others are among the major technology providers in the capacitor market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the capacitor market by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Electrolytic Capacitor

Film Capacitor

Ceramic Capacitor

Supercapacitors

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Consumer Electronics Electrolytic Capacitor Film Capacitor Ceramic Capacitor Supercapacitors

Automotive Electrolytic Capacitor Film Capacitor Ceramic Capacitor Supercapacitors

Communication and Technology Electrolytic Capacitor Film Capacitor Ceramic Capacitor Supercapacitors

Energy and Power Electrolytic Capacitor Film Capacitor Ceramic Capacitor Supercapacitors

Industrial Electronics Electrolytic Capacitor Film Capacitor Ceramic Capacitor Supercapacitors

Others Electrolytic Capacitor Film Capacitor Ceramic Capacitor Supercapacitors



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Capacitor Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type