Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Smart Appliance Market interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global smart appliance by technology type (wi-fi, NFC, bluetooth, and others), application, and region.
The technologies in smart appliancesystem market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional control to IoT enabled appliances. The rising wave of wireless technology are creating significant potential for advanced smart appliances in kitchen and home applications, and driving the demand for smart appliance.
In smart appliance market, various technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC are used in smart appliances for control and monitoring. Increasing awareness on energy efficiency among consumers, increasing purchasing power, and changing lifestyles are creating new opportunities for various smart appliances technologies.
Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in smart appliance market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Smart Appliance Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in smart appliance market.
Lucintel study finds that smart appliance market is forecast to grow at 7% during next five years.
Electrolux, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips, BSH Hausgerate, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Qingdao Haier, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool are among the major technology providers in the smart appliance market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the smart appliance technology by application, technology, and region as follows:
Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- Wi-Fi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Others
Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- Home
- Wi-Fi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Others
- Kitchen
- Wi-Fi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Others
Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- The Rest of the World
Latest Developments and Innovations Smart Appliance Technologies
Companies / Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type
