VVT & Start-Stop System Market scrutinized in the new analysis

VVT & Start-Stop System Market by Technology (Cam-Phasing, Cam-Phasing Plus Changing, BAS, Enhanced Starter, Direct Starter, ISG), Phaser Type (Hydraulic, Electronic), Valvetrain (SOHC and DOHC), Fuel type, Vehicle, and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

The global Automotive VVT & Start-Stop System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, reaching USD 85.2 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 54.7 billion in 2019. The key factors that drive the market for VVT & start-stop systems are the demand for improving fuel efficiency and performance, stringent emission norms, and the increasing hybridization of vehicles.

By vehicle type, passenger car is expected to be the largest VVT & start-stop system market during the forecast period.

The adoption of the VVT & start-stop systems is expected to be faster in passenger cars than in LCVs and HCVs. Another factor contributing to the growth of the passenger car segment is the increasing purchasing power in the developing regions.

Initially, VVT & start-stop system systems are expected to be incorporated into mild-hybrid and premium passenger cars. Due to fierce competition in the premium car segment, luxury carmakers such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benz, and others have increased their focus towards fuel efficiency and advanced technologies supported by electric cam phasers and start-stop systems.

Existing regulations regarding VVT & start-stop system systems in Europe would be a major factor for the growth of the market in the region.

By VVT technology, cam-phasing is expected to hold the largest market during the forecast period.

The adoption of the cam-phasing VVT technology is majorly influenced by its use in passenger cars. the low cost of cam-phasing VVT system is a major reason for its high demand in the Asia Pacific region.

Cam-phasing needs only one hydraulic phasing actuator, unlike other systems that employ individual mechanisms for every cylinder. Such simple application encourages OEMs to adopt cam-phasing technology.

Key Market Players

The global VVT & start-stop system market is dominated by key manufacturers such as Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Technologies (UK), BorgWarner Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Hitachi Ltd.

(Japan).

Critical Questions:

· Where will the VVT & start-stop system take the industry in the long term?

· How will the VVT system market cope with the challenge of replacing camshaft-based VVT to cam-less VVT?

· What is the impact of government regulations on the VVT & start-stop system market?

· What are the upcoming trends in the VVT & start-stop system market? What would be their impact post 2022?

· What are the key strategies adopted by the top players to increase their revenue?

