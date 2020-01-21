Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market report scrutinized in the new analysis

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) by technology type (arc discharge, laser ablation, chemical vapor deposition, and high pressure carbon monoxide), application, and region.

The technologies in carbon nanotubes have undergone significant changes in recent years, from single walled to multi-walled carbon nanotubes. The rising wave of new technologies, such as arc discharge are creating significant potential for carbon nanotubes in electrical and electronics and aerospace and defense applications, to improve electrical and thermal conductivity, tensile strength, stiffness, and toughness.

In the carbon nanotube market, various technologies, such as arc discharge, laser ablation, chemical vapor deposition, and high pressure carbon monoxide technologies are used in the electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, energy, textile, automotive, and healthcare applications. Increasing demand for lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles, superior chemical and mechanical properties, and high growth in end-use industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive industries are creating new opportunities for various carbon nanotube technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in the Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market

Lucintel study finds that carbon nanotubes (CNT) technology is forecast to grow at 17% during next five years. Chemicals Vapor Deposition is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth.

Arkema, Arry International Group, Carbon Solutions, Cheap Tubes, CNT, Hanwha Chemical, Nano-C, Cnano Technology, Toray International Group Limited, Showa Denko, and Continental Carbon Company are among the major players in the carbon nanotubes (CNT) market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the carbon nanotubes (CNT) technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

Chemical Vapor Deposition

High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Electrical and Electronics

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

Chemical Vapor Deposition

High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

Aerospace and Defense

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

Chemical Vapor Deposition

High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

Energy

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

Chemical Vapor Deposition

High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

Textile

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

Chemical Vapor Deposition

High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

Automotive

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

Chemical Vapor Deposition

High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

Healthcare

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

Chemical Vapor Deposition

High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

Other

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

Chemical Vapor Deposition

High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Carbon Nanotube Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

