Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market report scrutinized in the new analysis

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) by technology type (arc discharge, laser ablation, chemical vapor deposition, and high pressure carbon monoxide), application, and region.
The technologies in carbon nanotubes have undergone significant changes in recent years, from single walled to multi-walled carbon nanotubes. The rising wave of new technologies, such as arc discharge are creating significant potential for carbon nanotubes in electrical and electronics and aerospace and defense applications, to improve electrical and thermal conductivity, tensile strength, stiffness, and toughness.
In the carbon nanotube market, various technologies, such as arc discharge, laser ablation, chemical vapor deposition, and high pressure carbon monoxide technologies are used in the electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, energy, textile, automotive, and healthcare applications. Increasing demand for lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles, superior chemical and mechanical properties, and high growth in end-use industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive industries are creating new opportunities for various carbon nanotube technologies.
Lucintel study analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market
Lucintel study finds that carbon nanotubes (CNT) technology is forecast to grow at 17% during next five years. Chemicals Vapor Deposition is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth.
Arkema, Arry International Group, Carbon Solutions, Cheap Tubes, CNT, Hanwha Chemical, Nano-C, Cnano Technology, Toray International Group Limited, Showa Denko, and Continental Carbon Company are among the major players in the carbon nanotubes (CNT) market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the carbon nanotubes (CNT) technology by application, technology, and region as follows:
Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Arc Discharge
- Laser Ablation
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- High Pressure Carbon Monoxide
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Electrical and Electronics
- Arc Discharge
- Laser Ablation
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- High Pressure Carbon Monoxide
- Aerospace and Defense
- Arc Discharge
- Laser Ablation
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- High Pressure Carbon Monoxide
- Energy
- Arc Discharge
- Laser Ablation
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- High Pressure Carbon Monoxide
- Textile
- Arc Discharge
- Laser Ablation
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- High Pressure Carbon Monoxide
- Automotive
- Arc Discharge
- Laser Ablation
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- High Pressure Carbon Monoxide
- Healthcare
- Arc Discharge
- Laser Ablation
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- High Pressure Carbon Monoxide
- Other
- Arc Discharge
- Laser Ablation
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- High Pressure Carbon Monoxide
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- The Rest of the World
Latest Developments and Innovations in the Carbon Nanotube Technologies
Companies / Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type
