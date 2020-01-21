Examine Electric Insulator Market report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global electric insulator by technology type (ceramic based electric insulators, glass based electric insulators, and polymer based electric insulators), application, and region.

The technologies in electric insulator market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional ceramic insulator to advanced polymeric insulator. The rising wave of new technologies such as, polymer technology are creating significant potential in high voltage industrial applications and driving the demand for electric insulators.

Electric insulator suppliers are using various material technologies, such as glass, ceramic, and polymer for manufacturing of different electric insulators. Increasing investments in T&D networks, refurbishment of the existing grid networks, and growing adoption of renewable energy sources are creating new opportunities for various electric insulator technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in electric insulator market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Electric Insulator Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in electric insulator market.

Lucintel study finds that electric insulator technology is forecast to grow at 5% during next five years.

Ceramic based insulator is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. ABB, GE, Siemens, Toshiba, and Aditya Birla are among the major technology providers in the electric insulator market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the electric insulator market by application, technology, and region as follows:

