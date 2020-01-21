Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Pressure Sensor Market interpreted by a new report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global pressure sensor by technology type (piezoresistive, capacitive, electromagnetic, resonant, optical, and others), application, and region.

The technologies in pressure sensormarket have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional analog signal to digital signal processing. The rising wave of new technologies, such as optical sensors are creating significant potential in various automotive and medical applications, and driving the demand for pressure sensor technologies.

In pressure sensor market, various technologies, such as piezoresistive, capacitive, electromagnetic, resonant, and optical sensors are used for control and monitoring in different applications. Increasing demand for microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology, stringent government regulations for safety in the automotive industry, and growth in consumer electronics are creating new opportunities for various pressure sensor technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in pressure sensor market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Pressure Sensor Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in pressure sensor market.

Lucintel study finds that pressure sensor market is forecast to grow at 5% during next five years.

Piezoresistive is the largest segment of this market and optical sensor is growing at above average growth. Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, General Electric, Siemens, STMicroelectronics, ABB, Emerson Electric, Analog Devices, Denso Corporation, and Robert Bosch are among the major technology providers in the pressure sensor market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the pressure sensor technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

Piezoresistive

Capacitive

Electromagnetic

Resonant

Optical

Others

Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

Utilities Piezoresistive Capacitive Electromagnetic Resonant Optical Others

Automotive Piezoresistive Capacitive Electromagnetic Resonant Optical Others

Medical Piezoresistive Capacitive Electromagnetic Resonant Optical Others

Industrial Piezoresistive Capacitive Electromagnetic Resonant Optical Others

Others Piezoresistive Capacitive Electromagnetic Resonant Optical Others



Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations Pressure Sensor Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type