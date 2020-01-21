Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market available in the latest report

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global electrically conductive adhesive by polymer technology (epoxy based electrically conductive adhesive, silicone based electrically conductive adhesive, polyurethane based electrically conductive adhesive, acrylic based electrically conductive adhesive, and others), application, and region.

The technologies in electrically conductive adhesive have undergone significant changes in recent years, from anisotropic to isotropic adhesives. The rising wave of new technologies, such as silicone based electrically conductive adhesives are creating significant potential consumer electronics, and automotive applications due to better thermal stability, high flexibility, and low curing temperature.

To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In electrically conductive adhesive market, various technologies, such as epoxy based electrically conductive adhesive, silicone based electrically conductive adhesive, polyurethane based electrically conductive adhesive, and acrylic based electrically conductive adhesive are used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and biosciences applications. Increase in use of the electronic components in automotive and aerospace industries and growing trend in the miniaturization of electronic gadgets are creating new opportunities for various electrically conductive adhesive technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the material technologies used in electrically conductive adhesive market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in electrically conductive adhesive market.

Lucintel study finds that electrically conductive adhesive market is forecast to grow at 5% during next five years.

Epoxy based electrically conductive adhesive is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Masterbond, and Panacol Elosol are among the major players in the electrically conductive adhesive market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the electrically conductive adhesive technology by polymer technology, application, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Polymer Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Epoxy based Electrically Conductive Adhesive

Silicone based Electrically Conductive Adhesive

Polyurethane based Electrically Conductive Adhesive

Acrylic based Electrically Conductive Adhesive

Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Automotive

Epoxy based Electrically Conductive Adhesive

Silicone based Electrically Conductive Adhesive

Polyurethane based Electrically Conductive Adhesive

Acrylic based Electrically Conductive Adhesive

Others

Consumer Electronics Epoxy based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Silicone based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Polyurethane based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Acrylic based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Others

Aerospace and Defense Epoxy based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Silicone based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Polyurethane based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Acrylic based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Others

Biosciences Epoxy based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Silicone based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Polyurethane based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Acrylic based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Others

Other Epoxy based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Silicone based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Polyurethane based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Acrylic based Electrically Conductive Adhesive Others



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Electrically Conductive Adhesive Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type