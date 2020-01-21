Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the PCB Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global PCB by technology type (rigid 1-2 sided, standard multilayer, flexible circuits, rigid-flex, HDI/microvia/build-up, and IC substrate), application, and region.
The technologies in PCB market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional low density to advance high density PCBs. The rising wave of new technologies, such as rigid-flex and HDI are creating significant potential for advanced PCBs in smartphone and automotive applications, and driving the demand for PCB technologies.
To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/technol…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.
In PCB market, various technologies, such as rigid 1-2 sided, standard multilayer, flexible circuits, rigid-flex, HDI/Microvia/build-up, and IC substrate are used in various applications. Increasing demand for PCB in the communication industry, growth in connected devices, and advancement in automotive electronics are creating new opportunities for various PCB technologies.
Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in PCB market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the PCB Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in PCB market.
Lucintel study finds that PCB technology is forecast to grow at 4% during next five years.
Rigid-flex technology is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Zhen Ding Technology Holding, NOK Corporation, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Technology, Compeq Manufacturing, Young Poong Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology, and Ibiden Co.
are among the major technology providers in the PCB market.
The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the PCB technology by application, technology, and region as follows:
Technology Readiness by Technology Type
Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance
Disruption Potential by Technology Type
Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Rigid 1-2 Sided
- Standard Multilayer
- Flexible Circuits
- Rigid-flex
- HDI/Microvia/Build-up
- IC Substrate
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Computer/Peripherals
- Rigid 1-2 Sided
- Standard Multilayer
- Flexible Circuits
- Rigid-flex
- HDI/Microvia/Build-up
- IC Substrate
- Communications
- Rigid 1-2 Sided
- Standard Multilayer
- Flexible Circuits
- Rigid-flex
- HDI/Microvia/Build-up
- IC Substrate
- Consumer Electronics
- Rigid 1-2 Sided
- Standard Multilayer
- Flexible Circuits
- Rigid-flex
- HDI/Microvia/Build-up
- IC Substrate
- Industrial Electronics
- Rigid 1-2 Sided
- Standard Multilayer
- Flexible Circuits
- Rigid-flex
- HDI/Microvia/Build-up
- IC Substrate
- Automotive
- Rigid 1-2 Sided
- Standard Multilayer
- Flexible Circuits
- Rigid-flex
- HDI/Microvia/Build-up
- IC Substrate
- Military/Aerospace
- Rigid 1-2 Sided
- Standard Multilayer
- Flexible Circuits
- Rigid-flex
- HDI/Microvia/Build-up
- IC Substrate
- Others
- Rigid 1-2 Sided
- Standard Multilayer
- Flexible Circuits
- Rigid-flex
- HDI/Microvia/Build-up
- IC Substrate
Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- The Rest of the World
Latest Developments and Innovations in the PCB Technologies
Companies / Ecosystems
Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: Lucintel, the premier global market research and management consulting firm creates your equation for growth - whether you need to understand market dynamics, identify new opportunities or increase your profitability. Lucintel team of trusted industry experts for materials and manufacturing industries have executed over hundreds of consulting projects for clients, ranging from small, emerging organizations up to multinational companies such as 3M, Audi, BASF, Cytec, DSM, Eastman, GE, H ...