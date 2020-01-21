Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the PCB Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global PCB by technology type (rigid 1-2 sided, standard multilayer, flexible circuits, rigid-flex, HDI/microvia/build-up, and IC substrate), application, and region.

The technologies in PCB market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional low density to advance high density PCBs. The rising wave of new technologies, such as rigid-flex and HDI are creating significant potential for advanced PCBs in smartphone and automotive applications, and driving the demand for PCB technologies.

In PCB market, various technologies, such as rigid 1-2 sided, standard multilayer, flexible circuits, rigid-flex, HDI/Microvia/build-up, and IC substrate are used in various applications. Increasing demand for PCB in the communication industry, growth in connected devices, and advancement in automotive electronics are creating new opportunities for various PCB technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in PCB market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the PCB Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in PCB market.

Lucintel study finds that PCB technology is forecast to grow at 4% during next five years.

Rigid-flex technology is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Zhen Ding Technology Holding, NOK Corporation, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Technology, Compeq Manufacturing, Young Poong Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology, and Ibiden Co.

are among the major technology providers in the PCB market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the PCB technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Rigid 1-2 Sided

Standard Multilayer

Flexible Circuits

Rigid-flex

HDI/Microvia/Build-up

IC Substrate

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Computer/Peripherals Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate

Communications Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate

Consumer Electronics Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate

Industrial Electronics Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate

Automotive Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate

Military/Aerospace Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate

Others Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the PCB Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type