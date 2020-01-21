Chatbot Market competitive outlook to 2025 described in a new report

The global chatbot market accounted to US$ 1072.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9475.1 Mn by 2027.

The emergence of advanced-driver-assistance systems like adaptive braking, self-parking, backup cameras, and automatic cruise control that further increase the passenger safety in the vehicles. Shared mobility services is another trend buzzing in the automobile ecosystem. Top Key Players Amazon Web Services, Artificial Solutions discussed in a new market research report

A strong internet infrastructure coupled with cars that would be able to communicate with the rider and amongst each other regarding their availabilities and route mapping would form a trend in the upcoming few years. Highly advanced sensors are anticipated to be integrated into these vehicles for efficient communications to happen and therefore, these automotive electronic trends are anticipated to present good opportunities for the chatbot market players to cache in.

Leading Chatbot Market Players:

Amazon Web Services

Artificial Solutions

Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd.

CX Company

eGain Corporation

IBM Corporation

INBENTA TECHNOLOGIES

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

Verint Systems

Chatbot Market Insights

The growing popularity of AI to have a noteworthy impact on the chatbot market

All the key industries across are globe including BFSI, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, government, and others are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics among others. This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences.

Vendors are upgrading its Chatbots solution by integrating AI technology for better understandings of customers and to increase its sales by AI capabilities.

The adoption of Chatbots is driven by the successful uses cases of AI which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. The nature of business is becoming very competitive and to compete efficiently, enterprises nowadays relying on useful information and business analytics.

Traditionally, business analytical tools were used to project sales from the data about events that were a week or month old. With the advent of artificial intelligence technology which learns in real time and provides recommendations based on patterns, businesses have a tremendous opportunity to apply AI in various processes to better understand the business environment and customers.

Artificial intelligence allows businesses to prioritize and automate decision making, analyze big complex structured and unstructured data to provide deeper insights and improve efficiency by accurate planning. With all these applications, artificial intelligence enables businesses to improve operational efficiency, lower operating costs, enhance service quality and customer experience.

With the increasing business complexities and high adoption of artificial intelligence across the industries, the market for Chatbots is expected to surge during the forecast period.

